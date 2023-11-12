Legit.ng journalist Adeka Mrunle Dada has over 5-year-experience covering metro and government policy

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has congratulated Governor Hope UzodimMrma of Imo state on his re-election victory at the November 11 governorship election.

Imo governorship election: Sanwo-Olu says Uzodinma's re-election victory is well deserved Photo Credit: @gboyegaakosile

Sanwo-Olu said the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate’s re-election is well deserved.

This was contained in a congratulatory message issued by Sanwo-Olu’s Chief Press Secretary, Gboyega Akosile, on Sunday, November 12.

The statement partially read:

"Governor Hope Uzodinma's re-election affirms his administration's good performance in the last four years. I believe strongly that he was re-elected because he delivered beyond the expectations of the Imo people during his first term.

"The APC candidate's victory across the 27 local government areas in Imo State with over 400,000 vote margin against his main opponent, is a confirmation of the trust and belief of the people in the APC-led administration in Imo State, having benefitted immensely from the various people-oriented programmes of his administration."

INEC declares Uzodimma winner of 2023 Imo governorship election

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Uzodimma was declared the winner of the 2023 governorship election in Imo State.

His victory was announced at the INEC collation centre in Owerri, the state capital, on Sunday, November 12, by the returning officer, Abayomi Fasina, the vice-chancellor of the Federal University, Oye Ekiti, Ekiti State.

Uzodimma secured victory after being declared winner in all 27 local government areas in the state.

