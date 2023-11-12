Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5-year-experience covering metro and government policy

Kogi state, Lokoja - The gubernatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kogi state, Usman Ododo, has won the Okehi Local government area with a landslide margin.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Ododo winner after clinching 53,062 votes, Daily Trust reported.

Kogi governorship election: APC’s Ododo wins Okehi LGA Photo Credit: Alhaji Ahmed Usman Ododo/Murtala Yakubu Ajaka/Dino Melaye

Source: Facebook

While Senator Dino Melaye of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) got 2,722 and Social Democratic Party (SDP) Murtala Ajaka polled 153

Source: Legit.ng