Kogi Governorship Election: APC’s Ododo Defeats Ajaka, Melaye in Okehi LGA With Landslide
Kogi state, Lokoja - The gubernatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kogi state, Usman Ododo, has won the Okehi Local government area with a landslide margin.
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Ododo winner after clinching 53,062 votes, Daily Trust reported.
While Senator Dino Melaye of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) got 2,722 and Social Democratic Party (SDP) Murtala Ajaka polled 153
