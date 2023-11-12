The Labour Party (LP) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have jointly demanded the annulment of the Imo State governorship election conducted on Saturday.

During a press conference on Saturday night, Tony Nwulu, the LP's deputy governorship candidate, asserted that security agents had supposedly assisted specific individuals in undermining the people's will.

Nwulu contended that the LP emerged victorious based on the authentic votes cast, emphasising a perceived threat to democracy in the state.

As reported by Punch, he said:

“They came with huge sums of money to the polling units for votes buying but the Imo people rejected them. They now resorted to snatching of electoral materials, diversion of the electoral materials to homes of individuals and to the LGA headquarters where they are currently rewriting the results.

“We have all the records. We are putting Nigerians on notice that there was no election in Imo State on Saturday.

“The position of our party and my principal, Senator Athan Achonu, who is the governorship candidate of the party is that this sham called election be cancelled.”

PDP calls for cancellation of Imo guber poll

Similarly, Samuel Anyanwu, the governorship candidate of the PDP, echoed these sentiments in a separate press conference.

Anyanwu called for the cancellation of the election, citing alleged failures by INEC and security agents in fulfilling their constitutional duty to ensure a credible electoral process.

He claimed that instead of safeguarding the integrity of the election, security agents protected INEC staff while members of the APC purportedly tampered with and manipulated the results.

Anyanwu insisted that he and the PDP would accept nothing less than a complete nullification of the poll.

