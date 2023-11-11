BREAKING: INEC Announces When Official State Collation of Results Will Begin in Kogi, Bayelsa
Emerging reports indicate that the state collation of results in the Kogi state governorship election will commence at 10am on Sunday, November 12.
PAY ATTENTION: Join and listen to Legit.ng's X SPACE - Hard topic: How can the Naira be rescued? | Fri, Oct 27 at 7:00 PM
Legit.ng gathers that results from only five local government areas are currently available.
Also, in Bayelsa, the electoral body has adjourned the state collation till 10am on Sunday.
The commission said the result from only one local government is currently available.
Source: Legit.ng