Dino Melaye, the flagbearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the Kogi state governorship election on Saturday, November 11, has called on security agencies to keep election observers out of collation centres in the state.

The former senator made the call on Saturday at his residence in Aiyetoro Gbede as the governorship election voting was being rounded up, Premium Times reported.

Dino Melaye urges security agencies to stop election observes from collation centres Photo Credit: Dino Melaye

Source: Instagram

Melaye then commended the security agencies for their conduct in the election so far, adding that they should extend such protection at the collation centres from the wards, local governments and the state level.

He said:

“The problem is always at the collation centres. We hope that the security agencies will do well to ensure the collation centres are protected.”

The PDP candidate said that many government officials would walk into the collation centres with observer tags and, in most cases, would create a problem.

According to Melaye, the observation of election was done during the voting process and that party agents would serve as collation and officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) should only be allowed.

He alleged that the election was full of vote-buying, adding that the clothes and large sum of money were shared at polling units.

But the PDP candidate said he was part of such act.

