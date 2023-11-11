Legit.ngCentral journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5-year-experience covering metro and government policy

Imo state, Owerri - The Governor of Imo state, Hope Uzodimma of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has won the polling unit inside the Government House Owerri, the state capital.

In a one-minute and 23-second video, supporters of the Imo governor were seen rejoicing as the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) official counted the votes.

Imo guber poll: Video emerges as Uzodimma wins polling unit Inside Govt House in Owerri

Uzodimma is in the race with 16 other governorship candidates, who are trying to unseat him.

Imo state is one of the states where off-cycle election is currently taking place in the country.

