Labour Party has reacted to the recent judgment by the court of appeal which sacked its lawmaker

The party in a chat with newsmen, insisted that Senator Darlington Nwokocha remains the Senate Minority Whip

LP also affirmed that the judgment of the appellate court was a mistake and therefore, cannot stand

Abia state, Umuahia - The Abia State chapter of the Labour Party (LP) has rejected the court of appeal's judgment which sacked Darlington Nwokocha as the Senate Minority Whip.

LP affirmed that Nwokocha remains the senator representing Abia Central while noting that the litigation was based on Section 77 of the Constitution which no court can adjudicate on.

How Senator Darlington Nwokocha was sacked?

Recall that Nwokocha was sacked by the appellate court in a ruling held on Saturday, November 4.

The court declared Augustine Akobundu of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the authentic winner of the 25 February election in the senatorial district.

LP reacts to appeal court's sack of Nwokocha in Abia

Abia state LP chairman, Ceekay Igara, made the remarks at the party’s secretariat in Umuahia, the Abia State capital while addressing journalists on Sunday evening, November 5, after the court judgment, Channels TV reported.

Igara expressed the party’s disappointment with the outcome of the court.

The LP chieftain noted that the judiciary is expected to always be the last hope of the common man, explaining that there are a plethora of judgments from the Supreme Court, which bars adjudication on issues of political party internal affairs.

