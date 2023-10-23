The incident that transpired along the Lokoja-Abuja Highway involving Governor Yahaya Bello and some alleged assassins has been revealed

It was reported earlier that some gunmen dressed in military regalia attacked and attempted to kill the Kogi State governor

Later in the evening, Governor Bello denied the report at his Abuja residence, stating that it was a mere disagreement between his security team and the army.

Kogi State Governor Alhaji Yahaya Bello has refuted claims of an alleged assassination attempt on his life.

Speaking to the press on Sunday evening, Bello described the incident on the Lokoja-Abuja Highway as a simple confrontation between his security team and some military personnel at a checkpoint.

An earlier statement from the Kogi State commissioner for information confirmed that there was an assassination attempt on Gov Bello's life. Photo Credit: Alhaji Yahaya Bello

However, his Information Commissioner, Mr Kingsley Fanwo, issued a statement asserting that there was indeed an assassination attempt on the governor's life on the Lokoja-Abuja Road at around 4:20 p.m. on Sunday.

Fanwo alleged that the attackers were dressed in military uniforms and were repelled by the governor's security personnel.

As reported by PM News, Bello’s media aide, Onogwu Mohammed, said:

“What happened along the Lokoja-Abuja road was a minor disagreement between the security details attached to him and some military personnel providing security on the road."

Gov Yahaya Bello breaks silence

During an interview at his residence in Abuja, Governor Bello emphasized that there was no genuine effort to harm him.

He clarified that what occurred was a minor altercation between the Nigerian Police Force members assigned to his convoy and military personnel responsible for highway security while they were both executing their lawful duties.

Governor Bello commended the security agencies for their collaborative efforts in enhancing the security and safety of the residents of Kogi.

He also called upon the leadership of these agencies to investigate any excessive or unprofessional behaviour by their personnel involved in the incident and impose appropriate sanctions.

The governor urged the people of Kogi to disregard any attempts by political opportunists to exploit the incident for their gain as the state's 2023 governorship elections, scheduled for November 11, drew closer.

He assured the state of his safety and the sufficiency of security measures to ensure that the elections would be conducted peacefully, freely, and fairly.

Tension in Kogi as political thugs beat SDP chairman to coma

In another report, Pastor Sunday Atabo, the zonal leader of the SDP in Kogi state, fell victim to an assault carried out by alleged political hooligans in the town of Aja-Odi Agojoeju within the Ofu LGA.

These thugs, armed with deadly weaponry such as AK-47 rifles, brutally attacked him to render him unconscious, and they even tried to set his residence ablaze.

The SDP zonal chairman's health condition is precarious, and he has been hospitalised in a facility whose location remains undisclosed.

Source: Legit.ng