President Tinubu has approved the appointment of seven aides to the Ministry of Justice

The new appointees will work hand in hand with the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi

The appointments were approved by the president on Sunday, October 29, as he charged them to perform their new role with the utmost professionalism

State House, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has appointed Rotimi Oyedepo, as a top prosecutor for the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), and six individuals as new aides.

Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi gets new aides

President Tinubu deployed the new appointees to the Federal Ministry of Justice, Abuja.

The aides will work under the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Premium Times reported.

The list of the appointees was made available to newsmen on Sunday, October 29.

The new appointees and their designations are highlighted below;

Kamarudeen Ogundele, special assistant to the President on communication and publicity; Hussein Oloyede, special assistant on arbitration, drafting and regulations; Rotimi Oyedepo (SAN), special assistant on financial crimes and public prosecution compliance.

The rest are:

Monsurat Gafar, special assistant on coordination and intergovernmental agency relations; Marcus-Obiene Fernández, special assistant on justice sector reforms and ICT/digital and Innovative technology; and Ahmed Wada, special assistant on special duties.

Meanwhile, the identity of the seventh appointee is being withheld because he called to say publicising his name and the nature of his assignment might endanger him.

