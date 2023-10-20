Abia State Governor Alex Otti is currently embroiled in an internal conflict with his constituents that could potentially escalate into violence

The appointment of a Mayor in Aba has sparked significant discontent among the state's elders and critical stakeholders

The situation intensified when the governor suggested appointing a non-native individual as the Mayor of Aba

The Indigenous People of Aba Ngwa Coalition has warned Governor Alex Otti of Abia State sternly regarding his proposed appointment of a 'Mayor of Aba.'

Following their meeting on Thursday, October 19, the coalition released a statement to Legit.ng vowing to resist any action that could lead to violence in Aba city.

The said:

"..we shall resist any attempt capable of inciting violence in Aba which the actions and utterances of the Governor are pointing towards.”

Appointment of proposed 'Mayor of Aba' unconstitutional, says elders

They have characterized this move as both unconstitutional and highly inappropriate.

This coalition, representing 24 indigenous communities in Aba North and Aba South, firmly believes that selecting a non-indigenous individual as the 'Mayor of Aba' is disrespectful and an insult to the hardworking and peaceful native population of Aba.

The statement reads partly:

"That the proposed appointment of a ‘Mayor of Aba’ is not only unconstitutional, but also an aberration.

“That appointing a non-indigene as the Transition Committee Chairman of Aba is against the Abia State Local Government Transition Edict of 2002 which stipulates that the person appointed as a chairman shall be a native of the local government area.

“That appointing a non-indigene as the said ‘Mayor of Aba’, which has been said to be unconstitutional, is an insult on the sensibilities of the peaceful and hard-working indigenous people of Aba."

This statement was jointly signed by Mr Ogechukwu Ogbonna (Obama), Mr Chintua Nwagba, and Engr Obinna Greg.

As contained in the statement, the coalition also expressed deep concern that the Governor had deliberately excluded Aba from his appointments to the State Executive Council and the leadership of local markets.

