Olufemi Oladapo Soneye has emerged as the new spokesperson for the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited

The nation's oil giant confirmed Soneye's appointment on Wednesday, October 18, via a statement

The management of the NNPCL announced further that Soneye will lead the company's corporate communications team

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has confirmed the appointment of Mr Olufemi Oladapo Soneye as its chief corporate communications officer.

NNPC appoints Femi Soneye as its new communications officer. Photo credit: @nnpclimited

Source: Twitter

The oil giant made this known on Wednesday, October 18, through a statement on its X page (formerly known as Twitter).

According to the statement by the NNPC, Soneye is a seasoned journalist with full-time and freelance experience at some of the world’s most respected publications in Nigeria, Australia, and the United States of America and his appointment takes immediate effect.

Read the full statement below:

"We are delighted to announce the appointment of Olufemi Oladapo Soneye as our Chief Corporate Communications Officer.

"Mr. Soneye, a seasoned journalist with full-time and freelance experiences at some of the world’s most respected publications in Nigeria, Australia, and the United States of America, will lead our Corporate Communications team and drive our brand penetration, strategic communications initiatives, and stakeholder management.

"He is a member of reputable bodies, including the Nigerian Union of Journalists, National Association of Black Journalists, Society of Professional Journalists, and the Guild of Corporate Online Media Publishers.

"Mr. Soneye is the former President of the Nigerian Media Practitioners, Washington, D.C.

"We look forward to his valuable contributions to our Company."

