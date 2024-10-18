Adebowale Oyedeji has been named the new Group Managing Director of FBN Holdings Plc, with effect from November 13

This is contingent upon shareholder ratification at the next Annual General Meeting and permission by the CBN

Nnamdi Okonkwo will resign at the end of his tenure, and the new appointee takes his position

FBN Holdings Plc has announced the appointment of Adebowale Oyedeji as its new Group Managing Director (GMD), effective November 13, 2024.

The change in leadership is expected to strengthen FBN Holdings' long-term plan and uphold the company's reputation as one of Nigeria's leading financial institutions. Photo Credit: FBN Holdings

This is subject to Central Bank of Nigeria approval and shareholder ratification at the upcoming Annual General Meeting.

A disclosure on the Nigerian Exchange revealed that the new appointee will replace Nnamdi Okonkwo, who will retire after completing his term.

The departing GMD, Okonkwo, has been crucial in helping FBN Holdings navigate these boardroom changes, regaining investor trust and guiding the company back to profitability.

The new GMD

Oyedeji offers a wealth of leadership experience to the position, having worked in corporate, treasury, and commercial banking for more than 30 years.

He most recently served as the managing director and chief executive officer of Nova Commercial Bank, where he was instrumental in the bank's reorganisation and entry into the retail banking market.

Speaking on his appointment, the Group Chairman of FBN Holdings, Femi Otedola, CON, said,

“The Board is pleased to welcome Wale Oyedeji to the Holdco and looks forward to him building on the solid foundation of our 130-year-old franchise and sustaining its undisputed leadership position.”

This leadership transition is expected to enhance FBN Holdings’ long-term strategy and continue its legacy as one of Nigeria’s premier financial institutions.

