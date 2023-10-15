A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Francis Okoye, has reacted to the defection of Senator Ifeanyi Patrick Ubah to the ruling party

Okoye said Ubah is a unifier and has the capacity, political wisdom and rich energy to lead the APC in Anambra state

In an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, Okoye said Ubah's defection to the APC is a pointer that he will join the 2025 governorship race

FCT, Abuja - The convener of APC South-East Coalition, Francis Okoye, has revealed what the Senator representing Anambra South, Ifeanyi Patrick Ubah, will bring to All Progressives Congress (APC) in Anambra state.

Okoye said he is not surprised Ubah defected to the ruling APC from the Young Progressives Party (YPP).

APC Chieftain says Ifeanyi Ubah will unify the ruling party in Anambra Photo Credits: Senator Dr. Patrick Ifeanyi Ubah/Francis Okoye

In an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, Okoye said Ubah knows that the YPP cannot take the Igbos to where they belong in Nigeria's politics.

“A man who believes in the promotion of the Igbo vision and the upgrading of Igbo society to a level where it will be part of Nigeria's mainstream politics.

“He believes that the YPP cannot take Igbo society to the level that we want. We need a political platform or a political platform that will help him achieve the vision for the Igbo man and for the Igbo society. And I think the best political platform to do that is my own political party, the All Progressives Congress (APC). His decision to join our party is a welcome development”

The APC chieftain said Ubah is a unifier and the APC in Anambra state has been yearning for someone of that status.

“Senator Ifeanyi Ubah's entrance into the APC is going to unify the APC in Anambra state. We’ve been yearning for a unifier. A man who has the capacity, political wisdom, rich energy, and finances to be able to galvanise all members of the All Progressive Congress in Anambra to have a common front. Ubah epitomises all these things.

"Ubah is a unifier. He will unify APC in Anambra, he is going to be the one to lead from the front. He is a man who leads from the front.”

Ubah will join 2025 Anambra governorship race

Okoye said Ubah's decision to join the APC is a pointer that he will join the 2025 Anambra governorship race

"Now, the Anambra gubernatorial election of 2025 is going to heat up by December, and anybody who is interested in contesting for the position of the governorship of Anambra state come 2025 By January 2024 must have shown seriousness. This re-alignment to APC is a pointer that Senator Ubah will join the race for the Anambra 2025 gubernatorial election."

Ideas bearer

He described Ubah as an idea bearer, who gives advice and leads from the front.

" Take the issue of insecurity that has been ravaging Anambra state since Governor Soludo took over the helm of affairs. Ubah has brought Nobel and has noble security strategies in his senatorial district, particularly Nnewi North and Nnewi South local government areas. Today, you cannot hear of any unknown gunmen attacks in that axis as a result of Ubah’s security strategies which he wants to replicate in the whole of Anambra

"You can imagine what will happen if he brings all his Nobel economic, social and political ideas. This man is a man I call an idea bearer. And he's going to bring those ideas to APC because today is going to become the APC leader in Anambra by being the highest elected APC member in Anambra State today, so his our party leader today. And I know the party will confirm him as the leader when he comes down to Anambra State to declare officially as he has done at the national level now on the floor of the senate and at the party secretariat."

Ifeanyi Ubah joins APC

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Ubah dumped the YPP for the APC.

Ubah, who was elected for a second term in February 2023 under YPP, attributed the move to the insurmountable disagreements within the party.

