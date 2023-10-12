Peter Obi became the centre of controversy following his recent press conference that addressed President Bola Tinubu’s recent ordeals

Obi was criticised for questioning the identity of President Tinubu in his speech at the worldwide press conference

Meanwhile, political critic Reno Omokri has asked Obi to confess about the voice behind the leaked “Yes Daddy” audio conversation he had with Bishop David Oyedepo

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr Peter Obi, has been urged to come clean about the voice behind the alleged leaked “Yes Daddy” audio conversation between himself and Bishop David Oyedepo of the Living Faith Church Worldwide.

Reno Omokri, a socio-political commentator, made this call via his X handle on Thursday, October 12, following Obi’s speech questioning the identity of President Bola Tinubu amid the controversy surrounding his real name and academic records at the Chicago State University (CSU).

Peter Obi has filed an appeal to challenge the verdict of the presidential tribunal at the Supreme Court. Photo Credit: Mr Peter Obi/Bishop David Olaniyi Oyedepo

Obi was quoted as saying:

"The people deserve to know for a certainty the true identity of their leader, and this overrides whatever rights he may have to personal privacy."

Reno Omokri calls out Peter Obi

On the other hand, Omokri questioned Obi’s denial of the viral leaked audio conversation he allegedly had with Bishop Oyedepo.

He wrote:

"People Obi said President Bola Tinubu should tell Nigerians his true identity. Nigerians would also want Peter Obi to lead by example and tell them the true identity of the man whose voice they heard in the leaked Yes Daddy audio with Bishop Oyedepo calling for "religious war" against the Muslim Ummah.

"Peter, practice what you preach. Whose voice is that? Was it yours? Come clean before asking others to do so!"

In the alleged leaked conversation, Obi was heard soliciting support from the renowned cleric as he described the 2023 election as a religious war.

The controversial conversation between both men has sparked much controversy among political actors, pundits and enthusiasts.

Ex-Buhari appointee Onochie slams Obi for questioning Tinubu’s identity

In another report, Obi has been criticised for his press conference about President Bola Tinubu.

Obi was critiqued by the former boss of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Lauretta Onochie.

The 68-year-old former appointee of ex-President Muhammadu Buhari urged Obi to retire and enjoy retirement with his grandchildren.

