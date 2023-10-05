Atiku Abubakar, the flagbearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 presidential election, has disclosed that he would only stop his pursuit in his plot to remove President Bola Tinubu if the Supreme Court ruled he (Tinubu) was right.

The former vice president, at a press conference monitored by Legit.ng on Thursday, October 5, made the comment while responding to questions on the claim that some people at the presidential villa have reached out to him to step down his pursuit on the academic record of Tinubu at the Chicago State University.

