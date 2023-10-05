Atiku Abubakar earlier secured Bola Tinubu’s education records from the Chicago State University (CSU) through a court subpoena

The released records showed that Tinubu’s 1979 CSU certificate he submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) was different from samples of the certificates the university issued to students that same year

Under oath, the CSU registrar said he could not authenticate the certificate Tinubu presented to INEC

FCT, Abuja - Daniel Bwala, the spokesperson to the defunct Atiku Abubakar Presidential Campaign Organisation, has alleged the certificate President Bola Tinubu submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) did not emanate from the Chicago State University (CSU).

Bwala stated this in a tweet on his verified X (formerly Twitter) handle on Thursday, October 5.

"Tinubu's certificate was forged": Bwala

The PDP chieftain said considering the certificate was allegedly not certified by the CSU, “it is a conclusive proof that it was forged”.

He wrote:

“What is now no longer in doubt is that the certificate submitted to INEC did not emanate from CSU. I have read the transcript of the deposition myself. Secondly, whoever certified the certificate did so not with the authority of CSU.

"Certification on a document is a presumption that it emanates from the issuing authority, it represents what it states and should be taken on the honour of the issuing institution.

“Since that certificate did not emanate from CSU, was not certified by them, it is a conclusive proof that it was forged. So In the eyes of the law, the form of PBAT submitted to INEC never had any qualifying certificate in it.”

