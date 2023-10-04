A former minister of state for petroleum resources, has been pointed out in the criminal charges levelled against Diezani Alison-Madueke

Ibe Kachikwu and two others were mentioned in the court cases document sighted by a Nigerian publication on Wednesday, October 4

The UK court process indicates that Kachikwu was bribed in August 2015 “with the intention of influencing his capacity as a foreign public official”

Ibe Kachikwu, a former minister of state for petroleum resources, has been mentioned in the criminal charges levelled against Diezani Alison-Madueke, a report by The Cable confirmed.

Breaking: Buhari’s Ex-Minister Ibe Kachikwu Fingered in Diezani’s UK ‘Bribery’ Case. Photo credit: Diezani Alison-Madueke, Ibe Kachikwu

Alison-Madueke, who was Nigeria’s minister of petroleum resources between 2010 and 2015, is charged with receiving bribes in the form of cash, luxury goods, flights on private jets and the use of high-end properties in Britain in return for awarding oil contracts.

In the court process seen by TheCable, Kachikwu was mentioned alongside Benedict Peters, Aiteo chief executive officer (CEO) and Haruna Momoh, a former managing director of pipelines and product marketing company (PPMC).

Others involved in Alison-Madueke's scandal are named below

Other Nigerians mentioned in the court process are Olatimbo Bukola Ayinde and Doye Agama.

According to the court process, Kachikwu was bribed in August 2015 “with the intention of influencing his capacity as a foreign public official.”

The court document added that the act was contrary to sections 6 and 11 of the Bribery Act 2010.

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Diezani Alison-Madueke was granted a £70,000 bail in the United Kingdom (UK) court over a £100,000 bribery allegation.

According to The Punch, the former minister appeared before Michael Snow of the Westminster Magistrates Court in the UK on Monday, October 2, where she was granted bail.

According to Snow, other terms imposed on Alison-Madueke are a curfew between 11 pm and 6 am, she has also been directed to wear an electronic tag at all times, and she would still have to meet up with the £70,000 surety before should be granted bail.

Many Nigerian politicians are facing legal battles in Nigeria and not only in Nigeria but in some countries worldwide, particularly in the United Kingdom.

Most of the cases these politicians face are around corruption and money laundering. Some have been prosecuted, while others are in a long battle to defend themselves.

