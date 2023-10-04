Some suspected bandits have reportedly invaded the students' dormitories of the Federal University in Dutsinma (FUDMA) in Katsina State and abducted five female students.

According to Daily Trust, the incident happened on Wednesday morning, October 4, off-campus in the students' dormitories which was behind the Mariamoh Ajiri school, close to Wednesday Market in Dutsinma.

One of the students of the university told journalists that:

“Five of them (the students) were kidnapped. They are from Kano and Nasarawa states, and two of them are final-year students.”

As of the time of writing about the incident, information on the situation of the victims was yet to be known as the kidnappers were yet to reach out to their families.

Source: Legit.ng