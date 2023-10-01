President Bola Tinubu has announced N25,000 additional pay for an average low-grade worker for the next six month

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu has announced that for the next six months, there would be additional pay of N25,000 per month for an average low-grade worker.

In his nationwide broadcast on Sunday, October 1, the president said that as part of the programme of events to mark Nigeria's 63rd Independence anniversary celebration, Daily Trust reported.

The president said:

“Based on our talks with labour, business and other stakeholders, we are introducing a provisional wage increment to enhance the federal minimum wage without causing undue inflation. For the next six months, the average low-grade worker shall receive an additional N25,000 per month.”

What President Tinubu said on Independence Day

The president made the announcement while outlining the measures his administration was making to address the challenges on families and households emanating from the removal of the fuel subsidy and the unification of the exchange rates.

President Tinubu also disclosed that his administration is doing all to "ease the load" of the removal of the fuel subsidy and has thus embarked on reform of several sectors to stabilise the economy and direct fiscal and monetary policy in the fight against inflation.

He further noted that his administration has encouraged more production, ensuring the security of lives and property and that the poor and the vulnerable get more support.

From the beginning of this month, the president said that his administration would start extending the social safety net by expanding cash transfer programmes to an additional 15 million vulnerable households.

