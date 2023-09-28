The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) has lost its governorship candidate in Bauchi state, Haliru Dauda Jika to the All Progressives Congress (APC)

Jika returned to the ruling APC and was received by the party's national chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje in Abuja

Ganduje described Jika's decision to return to the ruling party with his group as a step in the right direction

FCT, Abuja - The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) governorship candidate in Bauchi state, Haliru Dauda Jika, has defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Jika was received by the APC national chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje at the national secretariat of the party in Abuja on Wednesday, September 27, Vanguard reported.

Ganduje said Jika must have realised that the ‘Kwankwasiyya backed’ NNPP was “deceitful and exploitative.”

According to the Guardian, while receiving Jika and his group into the APC, Ganduje removed the red cap of the Kwankwasiyya group and replaced it with President Bola Tinubu’s signature cap bearing the unbroken chain insignia.

“He is returning to a party that is very progressive and focused when we look at where he was coming from. He is coming from a party that used to be a decent party and highly respected but was later hijacked and polluted by the Kwankwasiya group.

“We are happy that the original NNPP is taking back its proper position and leaving the Kwankwasiya group deserted and thrown out completely.

Kwankwaso prefers to be a "king in hell than be a servant in Paradise”

He said the NNPP presidential candidate, Rabiu Kwankwaso’s pursuit of selfish interest would continue to hinder the realization of his ambition to become Nigeria’s president

The former Kano state governor said Kwankwaso would prefer to be “a king in hell than be a servant in Paradise”

“The Kwankwasiya head who wears a red cap is the person who prefers to be a king in hell than be a servant in paradise. He specializes in deceiving people.

