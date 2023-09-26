The APC has denied the claim that President Bola Tinubu's administration has returned fuel subsidies through the backdoor

Felix Morka, the spokesperson of the APC, said the comment that President Tinubu spent ₦169.4 billion for fuel subsidy in August was misinformation from Atiku Abubakar's spokesperson, Phrank Shaibu

According to Morka, the government's intervention to stabilise fuel prices did not amount to the return of the fuel subsidy

FCT, Abuja - The All Progressives Congress (APC) has dismissed the claim that President Bola Tinubu has re-introduced the fuel subsidy through the backdoor, adding that the federal government only intervened to stabilise the price and its predictability.

Recently, there have been reports that the President in August approved the sum of ₦169.4 billion to keep petrol prices at N620, Business Day reported.

APC says ₦169.4bn spent in August is not a fuel subsidy

The opposition parties have criticised the Tinubu administration for discovering the alleged fuel subsidy through the backdoor, but the APC on Monday night, September 25, said the intervention did not amount to the reintroduction of the fuel subsidy.

Also, the ruling APC criticised Atiku Abubakar, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate in the 2023 election, for spreading fake news and distributing unholy comments to discredit the administration of President Bola Tinubu.

Phrank Shaibu, the media aide to Atiku, had claimed that President Tinubu had returned the fuel subsidy regime through the back door.

APC criticises Atiku's aide over comment on fuel subsidy return

But the APC statement reads in part:

“Shaibu’s claim that fuel subsidy is back is not correct. Government’s intervention to ensure some measure of price stability and predictability does not amount to return of the ruinous fuel subsidy of recent past”.

In a statement on Monday, Felix Morka, the spokesperson of the APC, added that Shaibu's statement was misleading by alleging that Tinubu's administration is running the country on propaganda.

