Labour Party has again accused INEC of rigging the 2023 presidential election that aided Bola Tinubu's emergence as Nigeria's president

Kenneth Okonkwo, a strong chieftain of the party highlighted the contradictions and inconsistencies of the electoral umpire during the presidential elections

Downplaying the tribunal's verdict, he thereby affirmed that such election victory cannot be upheld by any court, adding that the poll was not credible

A chieftain of the Labour Party, Barrister Kenneth Okonkwo, has maintained that the declaration of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal does not matter if the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) does not upload the full results of the February 25 poll.

Okonkwo insists Tinubu's election victory was not fair and the tribunal's verdict does not stand. Photo credit: Kenneth Okonkwo, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Recall the tribunal in its final verdict on Wednesday, September 6, rejected the petition to overturn President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s election victory, noting it lacked merit.

“This petition is hereby declared unmeritorious,” one of the judges said.

Reacting to the tribunal's judgement, in an interview with ARISE NEWS on Monday, September 18, Okonkwo called INEC a “failed organization that cannot even live up to the dictates of the law.”

He noted that the tribunal cannot convince Nigerians that Tinubu won the 2023 presidential election with the majority of the votes lawfully cast.

He stated thus:

"And some people are out there being mouthpiece to a failed organisation, that could not even live up to the dictates of the law. they just brought up figures and announced to the whole world.

"Shamefully, after months of such declaration, 18,888 uploaded results are still blurred, blank, given by INEC, there is no court judgement that can overrule that because we were given such things from the INEC IReV portal.

"So what we are saying, it's not about who won or lost, we are saying election should be free, fair and credible. credible means believeable.

"Justice should not only be done, it should be seen and done."

Kenneth Okonkwo argued that Tinubu won the election

The former spokesman maintained that the judiciary must be held accountable to statutory laws, as they only have the right to interpret the law, and not to change it.

“Whoever is telling you that anybody won that election, it’s a conjecture, and this is no matter what the court says. Because statutory laws in our hierarchy of laws in Nigeria is superior to decided cases, and time has come where we should be holding the judiciary accountable to statutory laws. They do not have the right to make laws. The only right they have is to interpret it,” he said.

"Irrespective of the Judgement of the tribunal, over 18,000 polling units as of today have not been uploaded by INEC. Statutory laws in our hierarchy of laws in Nigeria are superior to decided cases. As long as these results are still in the shadows, you cannot convince Nigerians of the outcome of the elections," Okonkwo, added.

Watch the full video of Okonkwo's interview below;

Source: Legit.ng