The Chicago State University has maintained its position that President Tinubu is a graduate of the institution

It, however, noted that the federal law in the United States did not permeate it to reveal student's records beyond what it has earlier been saying

The CSU, however, revealed four key positions that would make the institution unveil students' records to third parties on request

Illinois, Chicago - The Chicago State University (CSU) has clarified its position on certifying the academic record of President Bola Tinubu after being pushed by the president's political rival, Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), at the United States (US) District Court for the Northern District of Illinois.

In a clarifying statement to CBS News, the university made four key points on the academic record of President Tinubu.

According to the statement, the four major key points included the confirmation that Tinubu graduated from the institution and that the United States Law did not permit it to unveil students' academic records except otherwise.

Below are the points made by the Chicago State University:

US Law Limits what CSU can provide

The Chicago State University maintained that it consistently provides student's information on request.

However, it noted that the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA) protects student records' privacy and limits what the university can reveal to third parties.

Tinubu is a graduate of Chicago State University

CSU confirmed President Tinubu attended the institution and graduated in 1979 with a bachelor's degree.

However, CSU noted that the federal law in the United States did not allow it to provide any further information with Tinubu's consent except through a court order.

CSU is confident about Tinubu's record in the university

Chicago State University expressed its confidence in the record of President Tinubu in the institution and that it was not a party to the legal proceedings against President Tinubu in Nigeria.

It then noted that it would only provide further information on the order of a U.S. judge.

The CSU has been consistent to third party's request

The Chicago State University added that its response to third party's request has been in line its practices, policies and federal law of the United State.

It reiterated that it would maintained the same manner of response would be sustained to any third party's request about student information.

