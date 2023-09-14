The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) have begun preparations ahead of the 2027 general elections

FCT, Abuja - Ahead of the 2027 general elections, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has commenced online registration of over 40 million members nationwide.

This development was confirmed by the national chairman of the party, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, at the national secretariat of the APC on Wednesday, September 13.

The Ganduje-Led APC will register at least 40 million members to strengthen the party ahead of the 2027 polls. Photo Credit: Dr Umar Abdullahi Ganduje/Kola Suliamon

As reported by Punch, it was confirmed that a similar exercise had been conducted two years ago by the former caretaker national chairman of the party, Mai Bala Buni, which brought the current number to 40 million members nationwide.

Online registration meant to strengthen party ahead of 2027 polls - Ganduje

Speaking to pressmen at the party secretariat, Ganduje said the exercise is aimed at knowing the current membership strength of the party.

Ganduje further noted that the party's performance in the last election differed from the actual strength of the party in terms of numbers.

He said:

“If you will recall, we had several 41 million members. But during the presidential election, we had only eight million. What happened to the rest? This is why we need to be digital and ensure that we are working with the correct data.

“Another step that we have taken is that we are reviewing our registration electronically now. The work has already started. You should be ready that all our members will be electronically registered so that we have an exact number physically.”

Meanwhile, Ganduje also revealed that the APC mapped out plans to set up a National Institute of Democratic Studies to help Nigerians shape their pattern of behaviour in alignment with democracy and political ideology.

Asari Dokubo visits APC chairman, Ganduje in Abuja, photos emerge

In another development, Niger Delta activist, Asari Dokubo, paid a congratulatory visit to APC national chairman Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.

Dokubo visited the former Kano state governor, Ganduje, at his residence in Abuja on Sunday, August 27.

Ganduje was unanimously elected the new APC national chairman on Thursday, August 3rd.

