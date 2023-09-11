Barrister Bala Ngilari, a former governor of Adamawa state has made a stunning revelation about his handling of N1 billion

In a recent interview, he said if he gets to hold such a huge amount, he would create a scene

Ngilari said although he was convicted of corruption involving N166 million and sent to prison, after leaving office, but he was an honest and corrupt free politician

A former governor of Adamawa state, Barrister Bala Ngilari, has revealed he would faint if he personally saw and owned N1 billion.

The former governor said he does not have N1 billion in his bank account. Photo credit: Bala James Nggilari - Official

Source: Facebook

The ex-governor made this assertion in an interview with Daily Trust TV’s Daily Politics programme, while reacting to the corruption case that made him the first victim of the court ruling since the return of democracy in 1999.

Ngilari, who governed the North Eastern state briefly between October 2014 and May 2015, was convicted of corruption involving N166 million and sent to prison, after leaving the office.

The politician who was a strong man in Adamawa state, when asked if he had “like N1bn of your own?”, he replied,

“If I see N1bn now, I will faint.”

“In fact, the good thing is that the greatest difficulty for a person who tries to be honest and righteous is that you gather so many enemies. Till tomorrow, I say it boldly without fear or favour, if you take the proceedings of the courts that arraigned me on a five-count charge, there is not one count of the five that said I took one naira or diverted one naira, not one,” he added.

