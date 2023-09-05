Nigeria's former leader has finally cleared the air regarding his decision to choose late President Musa Yar’Adua as his preferred successor

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo disclosed that he knew Yar’Adua was ill but he was highly recommended

According to Obasanjo, the major reason why his committee headed by Dr Olusegun Agagu, of blessed memory, picked Yar’Adua was because they knew he was honest and corrupt free

Ogun state, Abeokuta - Former President Olusegun Obasanjo said the late President Musa Yar’Adua was ranked higher in search for a successor.

Obasanjo says he picked Yar’Adua as his successor because he is fit and competent. Photo credit: Late President Umaru Musa Yar'adua

Obasanjo said he took the decision to select Yar’Adua as his preferred choice despite knowing he was ill.

According to him, medical advice showed that Yar’Adua, who had a kidney transplant, was fit to rule as president, Daily Trust reported.

Speaking in an interview with TheCable, published on Tuesday, September 5, Obasanjo denied allegations he deliberately put up weak candidates for selfish interests.

Obasanjo noted that aside from the fact that Yar’Adua was said to be fit to rule the country, he was described as a man who was competent, honest, and would not steal.

“I set up a committee headed by Dr Olusegun Agagu, of blessed memory, to search for a successor. They considered many names and did an extensive assessment of all them. They made their recommendation. Umaru was top on the list.

“Their biggest argument in his favour was that he had integrity and would not steal,” Obasanjo said.

