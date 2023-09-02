APC chairman, Ganduje Saturday, September 2nd, inaugurated the party’s national campaign council for the November 11 governorship election in Kogi State

Kogi state, Lokoja - The national chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Ganduje, has tasked the Kogi State electorate to give the party nothing less than 99 percent support and victory votes in the state’s Saturday, November 11, governorship election.

As reported by The Punch, Ganduje gave the charge on Saturday, September 2nd, while addressing party members and supporters at the official inauguration of the party’s national and state campaign councils for the election.

The former governor said that Kogi was a traditional APC state and so, believed that the people would come all out to cast their votes solely for APC entrenchment of good governance, The Guardian report added.

“You have tested good governance from Governor Yahaya Bello’s administration and as a party, we hope to do more with our flagbearer, Alhaji Usman Ododo, once elected into office.

“We are expecting nothing less than 99 percent victory votes from the people of Kogi in this forthcoming November 11 governorship election, ” he said.

