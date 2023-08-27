Former Kaduna lawmaker, Shehu Sani has rated President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's performance so far

The senator maintained that Tinubu has exceeded his expectations in three months but if he fails he will be blamed and if succeeds, he will be commended

Sani however noted that some of the former governors who were appointed as ministers under Tinubu's cabinet are a liability to his government

Kaduna state, Nigeria - The former senator of Kaduna Central District, Shehu Sani, has revealed that some former governors under the cabinet of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu are liabilities.

Reacting to the assigned portfolios of Tinubu's ministers, one week after they were screened by the Nigerian Senate, Sani disclosed that the president is being held hostage by former governors.

Meanwhile, the former governors in Tinubu's cabinet include the likes of; Nyesom Wike, David Umahi, Adegboyega Oyetola, Bello Matawalle and five others.

Speaking with The Punch on Sunday, August 27, Sani said,

"So, people expected that as he took over power on May 29, 2023, his ministers should be men and women of impeccable character, people who are competent and who are Nigeria’s first eleven. But we have found the President being held hostage by former governors, who felt entitled and that they should be given ministerial positions; most of them are northern governors.

"If those northern governors said they brought in Tinubu because they believed in rotation of power and in capacity and competence, why did they insist that they must be made ministers? Don’t they have anybody in their states who is competent and capable? So, Tinubu has two issues; he has competent people whom he has nominated as ministers. The Minister of Health is competent; the Minister of Foreign Affairs has experience. Those in Finance and Economy are also competent. These are all ministers with requisite experience and records of accomplishments. So, they can be said to be assets. But the liabilities are the former governors, whom he brought to himself; people who have looted the treasury of their states; people who have misgoverned their states and people who have nothing to show in their states."

