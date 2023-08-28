An army general who served in the 93 Battalion in Jos, has traced back his early but important beginnings

This is as Major General VT Okoro, General Officer Commanding GOC 2 Division, Ibadan, traced his first Chief Sergeant Major (CSM)

General Okoro elicited reactions from Nigerians who urged everyone in the uniform to always be kind to their fellows as that will sustain them even after quitting the Force

Ibadan, Oyo state - Major General VT Okoro, General Officer Commanding GOC 2 Division, Ibadan, paid a surprise visit to his first personal assistant, and this got many talking.

Major General Valentine Okoro remembered his first Sergeant Major and traced him to Ibanda. Photo credit: Zagazola @ZagazOlaMakama

In a post shared by an X user on Sunday, August 27, accompanied by pictures, the Army General hugged and was all smiles when he met and surprised his first Chief Sergeant Major (CSM) who helped him during the time he was a young officer.

General Okoro traced the sergeant identified as WO Adegoke Alias DanArewa (Rtd) to Ibadan, and this single gesture elicited reactions from many who urged officers in uniform to be professional and kind.

The X user identified simply as Zagazola @ZagazOlaMakama tweeted:

"This is Major General VT Okoro, General Officer Commanding GOC 2 Division, Ibadan, who traced his first Chief Sergeant Major CSM when he was posted as a Young Officer to 93 Battalion in Jos.

"The Name of the CSM is WO Adegoke Alias DanArewa Rtd. He traced him in Ibadan.

"In all you do in this Uniform today always be good, for one day you will leave the job for others. What will you be remembered for?

Nigerians react as General Okoro pays a surprise visit to his PA

Nigerians as usual, took to the comment section of X and shared their thoughts on the development.

Legit.ng captured some of their comments.

@iamkingjabulani tweeted:

"Money can't buy the joy in that Pa. Adegoke heart. In everything you do, always remember that young shall grow."

@salawueedris1 tweeted:

"This particular picture❤️.

"In anything you do, just be good so that they can remember you for the good things you did."

@KenUttih tweeted:

"I’ve met this general only twice and you won’t even believe he’s a senior military officer. He’s so humble, kind and gentle. Such a jewel in the army. May God keep him and continue to grant him success in all of his operations and assignments."

