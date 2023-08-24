FCT, Abuja - The Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Dr Bosun Tijani, has asked Nigerians to reveal their experience using the 112 national emergency numbers.

Dr Tijani made this request via a post on his official social media handle.

Bosun Tijani is one of the youngest ministers in President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's cabinet. Photo Credit: @Bosuntijani

He wrote:

"Are you aware of the National Emergency Communication Centre (ECC) line - 112 powered by @NgComCommission? Share your experience if you’ve ever had to use it? #NigerianExcellence"

Nigerians react

However, Nigerians reacted quickly to his post by sharing their experience using the 112 emergency numbers in their areas.

@silesanmi64_b, wrote:

"Witnessed an accident along Badagry road in 2018, used it and the man was attended to but I don't know if it work outside Lagos as effective as it is here in Lagos."

@So_Ran_Dum wrote:

"I have used it before when there was a fire at a studio called next thought at Eleguishi beach. The fire truck that even came was just a tanker and we had to connect water from another source to use it. There is nothing like negatives. It is called Truth."

Abdulgafar Yusuf Ola, with the X handle @olat187, wrote:

"Yes. I once used it when a bag snatcher stabbed a guy who was trying to capture him. They responded but came late and he has been confirmed dead before they finally arrive the scene."

Meanwhile, some Nigerians on social media claimed not to have an idea of the existence of the 112 national emergency numbers.

@MacnunGiwa wrote:

"Im not even aware such exist.

"Now that it has been brought to our notice, please proper collaboration with security agencies, firefighters, health care/emergency should be done bcos thats the main purpose such serves."

@iamuyiri wrote:

"I think this is the first time I am seeing this number."

@hospillo wrote:

"Heard of it once but totally forgot it existed till this tweet. They need more publicity about this."

@Waleofficial_ wrote:

"Your tweet made me to try the line just now in order to confirm the availability but it was not reachable."

What is the 122 emergency number about?

The 112 is a national emergency number that helps citizens reach out to the police, road safety corp, civil defence, fire service and the national and state emergency management agencies.

The emergency number is powered by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), an agency under the Ministry of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy.

Citizens have been advised to use the emergency number responsibly and when required.

Source: Legit.ng