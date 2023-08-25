The Nigeria military has vowed to avenge the killing of its personnel at Zungeru-Tegina road in Niger state

The Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Christopher Musa, said the military will go after the killers and hunt them down

Musa said the death of the slain officers will never be in vain as the military will make sure the perpetrators are brought to justice

FCT, Abuja - The Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Christopher Musa, said the Nigerian Military will go after those who ambushed and killed its personnel at Zungeru-Tegina road in Niger State.

The soldiers engaging terrorists were ambushed and shot dead on August 14.

Military will revenge killing of officers in Niger

As reported by Daily Trust, Musa said the perpetrators will not go scot-free as the military will hunt them down by all means and avenge the slain officers' deaths.

He stated this while speaking during the burial ceremony of 20 deceased personnel of the Armed Forces Military Cemetery, Abuja, on Friday, August 25.

The Defense Chief said:

“Those that did this, and those that have continued to kill our men, wherever they are, we will get them out, we will smoke them out and we will ensure that they never have any other opportunity to kill any other person, that I assure you.

“We will hunt you down, we will bring you to justice. We will not relent until we get those causing havoc in the country.”

Tears, pain as Nigeria military buries 22 officers killed in Niger

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that it was a scene of uncontrollable tears and pain as family members and friends gathered at the National Military Cemetery in Abuja to bury some Nigerian military personnel who died in combat in Niger State.

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) earlier announced that no fewer than 36 officers were killed in battle, including an air mission, on August 14.

“36 military officers killed in Niger,” Defence HQ opens up

On Thursday, August 17, the Defence Headquarters disclosed that 36 officers were killed in Niger state.

Major General Edward Buba, the Director of Defence Media Operations, made this disclosure while providing an update on the casualties in the ambush of troops in the northcentral state on Monday, August 14, 2023.

It would be recalled that an evacuation helicopter also crashed the same day.

Pilot of crashed Air Force jet laid to rest

The remains of Flight Lieutenant Ibrahim Adamu Abubakar, the Nigerian Air Force pilot who crashed inside the MI-171 jet in Niger State, have been laid to rest.

The deceased was buried in Zaria, Kaduna, in Islamic rites conducted at the Haruna Danja Jumma’at mosque by the Chief Imam, Sheikh Muhammad Sani Gumi.

