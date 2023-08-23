FCT minister Nyesom Wike has reacted to the reports that he bought a N300m Armoured Lexus car on assumption of office

The former Rivers governor stressed that the vehicle was not bulletproof as reported in some quarters, but a regular SUV

The minister further urged media outlets to do the right thing by verifying information from authorised sources before disseminating it to the public

FCT, Abuja - The minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike has dismissed the report making rounds on the internet that he acquired a N300 Million Armoured Lexus LX600, just a day after he was sworn in by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Speaking on Wednesday, August 23, after a tour of the Abuja Light Rail, Wike challenged journalists to inspect his vehicle and confirm whether it was the bulletproof variant or otherwise, AIT report added.

Wike denied the reports and challenged journalists to touch the car to confirm whether it was a bulletproof car or not, The Punch report added.

Wike stated thus;

“We are now going to the office to have a direct report from each of the departments, but I have seen what is going on in the social media, how you (FCTA Permanent Secretary) bought a bulletproof car of N300 Million Naira that I am using.

“So I want you people to go hit your hand there (on the car) and see whether it is a treated car. With all due respect, people should be careful not to destroy other people.

“When I came, the Permanent Secretary said they have a car for us, and the car we use is this. I have never approved any car to be bought and I have not used an official bullet-proof car. Whether I have cars as governor? Yes, as a governor, what do you expect I should have? But, I am not using bulletproof car as FCT Minister, so we should report the right thing, and not destroy ourselves. I want you to take a look at where you have the flag, and see whether it is a bullet-proof car.”

