The details of the salaries and allowances of the 48 ministers of President Bola Tinubu have surfaced

According to the report, President Tinubu's 48 ministers will gulp up to N8.6bn in the next four-year

The report revealed that Tinubu’s 48 ministers will receive N1.497bn as monthly salary for the next four years.

FCT, Abuja -The breakdown of salaries and allowances of the 48 ministers in President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration has emerged.

As reported by Daily Trust, President Tinubu’s ministers will spend N8.63 billion on salaries and allowances over the next four years.

Tinubu's ministers will receive N8.6bn as salaries and allowances

The findings show that Tinubu’s administration will spend over N13 billion on ministers’ salaries and allowances alone with estacodes.

Breakdown of Tinubu’s ministers’ salaries and allowances

According to the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) remuneration package for public service revealed that a minister’s monthly salary is fixed at N650,135.99.

Basic salary - N2,026,400 per annum

Vehicle fueling - N1,519,800

Personal assistance - N506,600

Domestic staff - N1,519,800

Entertainment - N911,880

Utilities - N607,920

Monitoring - N405,280

Newspapers - N303,960

Allowances for Tinubu's ministers

Four years’ accommodation- N16.20m

Furniture allowance - N6.079m

Severance gratuity - N6.079m

Leave allowance - N0.81m

Motor vehicle allowance - N8.1m

From the above analysis, each of the 48 ministers will get N31.2m salary for four years

Tinubu’s 48 ministers will receive N1.497bn as monthly salary for the next four years.

The annual supplementary allowances of N37.28 million will increase the budget to N1.785 billion annually for all of them and N7.142bn for four years.

Source: Legit.ng