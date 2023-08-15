President Bola Tinubu has dismissed the report that his administration was planning to increase the taxes that Nigerians pay to the Federal Government

Taiwo Oyedele, the chairperson of the presidential tax reform committee, denied the report while reacting to the claims on Tuesday

According to Oyedele, what the government was trying to do was reduce the over 60 taxes paid through different agencies to a single-digit

Taiwo Oyedele, the chairperson of the presidential committee on fiscal policy and tax reforms, in his reaction to the unconfirmed reports on Tuesday, August 15, said the government did not have any plan to increase the taxes., The Nation reported.

According to the tax expert, President Tinubu's administration proposed reducing the over 60 official taxes to a single-digit tax number.

Oyedele further noted that the primary goal was to cut the number to a single digit to make it possible that there won't be any need to pay more than 10 taxes across all levels of government.

President Tinubu proposing single-digit tax reform

His statement reads in part:

“We are confident that this is possible with the support of everyone, and we will continue to do what we can to close the tax gap to generate revenue instead of increasing taxes.

“We have the inaugural meeting of the committee and workshop next week Tuesday, and more information will be provided to the public afterwards.”

President Tinubu, on Tuesday, August 8, inaugurated the Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms, among which was Orire Agbaje, a final year economics student at the University of Ibadan (UI). They were inaugurated at the presidential villa in Abuja.

