FCT, Abuja - A group in the All Progressives Congress (APC) known as APC Renewed Hope Ambassadors have expressed deep concern over the exclusion of Hon James Faleke and Barr. Simon Lalong from the presidential appointments committee.

The committee is co-chaired by a former governor of Kebbi state, Atiku Bagudu, and a former governor of Jigawa state, Abubakar Badaru.

The APC group said the decision to sideline Faleke, a member of the House of Representatives, and Lalong, the immediate past governor of Plateau state, from the committee calls for concern.

Addressing journalists in Abuja on Saturday, August 13, Comrade Friday Maduka, leader of the group, said:

''Rt Hon James Faleke and Barr. Simon Lalong was the engine room and driving force behind the formidable presidential campaign machine that led President Bola Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima to victory.

''Their dedication extended beyond the campaign's core objectives, as they tirelessly worked to incorporate a diverse range of voices into the narrative.

''They ensured representation from Community Development Associations, Town Hall Meetings, Ethnic Nationality Groups, and grassroots organizations."

The group argued that their exclusion contradicts the principles of inclusivity and representation the ruling party championed during its campaigns.

While acknowledging the complexities of political appointments, the group stressed that no excuse is tenable for the committee's omission of Faleke and Lalong.

They issued a one-week deadline for the federal government to reconsider the situation, adding that they would initiate a strategic campaign towards their demands if their concerns were not addressed within the given timeframe.

The group, however, reiterated its commitment to peaceful advocacy, emphasizing the importance of justice and equity.

''The outcome of this situation will likely impact the perceptions of fairness and equity within the governing process,'' Comrade Maduka noted.

