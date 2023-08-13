The position of the ECOWAS against the Niger Republic military junta has been misconstrued by the people of the country

Akin Akinwale, a chieftain of the APC, in a tweet on Sunday, disclosed that an escapee from the Niger Republic said the people of the country only believe Nigeria is waging war against them

According to the escapee, identified as Umar Abubakar, they don't know anything about ECOWAS, and the West African bloc needs to sensitise the people on its objective

FCT, Abuja - The proposed standby military by the leadership of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) against the military junta in the Niger Republic has been reportedly misconstrued by the Nigerien.

Umar Abubakar, an escapee from the Niger Republic, said an average Nigarien believe Nigerien is waging war against their country and that they don't have an understanding of what the ECOWAS really stands for.

Nigerian escapee from Niger gives eyewitness account

In a tweet by Akin Akinwale, a member of the state executive council of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State, disclosed the development on Sunday, August 13.

Akinwale added that the West African bloc needs to do more in sensitising its members about the objective of the commission in restoring democracy in the country.

The tweet came shortly after it was reported that the military junta in the Niger Republic has agreed to dialogue with ECOWAS following several sanctions from the West African bloc, United Nations and other international groups.

Nigeriens don't understand what ECOWAS stands for, Niger escapee reveals

The tweet reads:

"A Nigerian, Umar Abubakar, who escaped from Niger says to a layman in Niger Republic now, Nigeria is waging war against them and that they don’t know what ECOWAS is about.

"He also said that the ordinary citizens in the Niger Republic need serious sensitisation to understand what ECOWAS is doing is for their sake.

"This is a clarion call on ECOWAS to intensify efforts in raising awareness among the average citizens of Niger Republic."

Niger's coup leaders agree to dialogue with ECOWAS

Legit.ng earlier reported that the military junta in the Niger Republic have been reported to have agreed to dialogue with ECOWAS led by President Bola Tinubu.

This came after a group of Islamic scholars in Nigeria met with the junta leader on Saturday in Niamey, Nigerien capital.

The meeting came after several sanctions from ECOWAS on Niger, the coup plotters as well as their supporters.

