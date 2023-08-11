The Niger Republic coup leader has threatened to kill the ousted President Mohamed Bazoum following the decisions of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), including the deployment of the military in stand-by in Abuja on Thursday, August 10.

AP News reported that a top United States diplomat disclosed that the leaders of the military junta in Niger had threatened to kill the detained president should the West African bloc deploy the military to the country to install democratic rule.

Why ECOWAS ordered the deployment of military force against Niger coup leaders

The military junta in Niger overthrew the democratically elected government led by Bazoum. This development did not sit well with the neighbouring West African countries, sending warning military to restore the rule of law and order within seven days of facing military action from the bloc.

Following the failure of the military junta to comply with the ECOWAS decision, the West African bloc conveyed 2nd extraordinary meeting of heads of state and government for another resolution.

However, Four of the resolution could inform the decision of the coup plotter in Niger to kill President Bazoum, who has been held hostage with his family since he was overthrown.

The decisions are listed below:

Deployment of the military on standby

While suing for peace, the West African bloc directed the chief of defence staff committee to immediately activate the ECOWAS Standby Force.

This move re-echoed the earlier stance of the regional bloc that the use of force was not out of the options for restoring democratic government in the country.

Enforcement of existing measures

The ECOWAS, at its 2nd extraordinary meeting, insisted that its earlier measures would be enforced, including the closure of borders, strict travel ban and freeze of access of all the supporters of the coup plotter.

According to the bloc, this would affect anyone allegedly truncating its efforts in restoring constitutional government in the country.

A strong message to AU

The ECOWAS also sent a strong message to the African Union (AU), supporting allies, including the United Nations, to adopt its resolution.

If the AU, UN and others isolated the Niger Republic, it would end up selling the military leader badly, even to the Nigeriens that might have seen some beam of light in the military.

Sending warnings to Russia, Algeria, Burkina Faso, others

The West African bloc also sent some threats to countries perceived to be supporting the military coup plotter in Niger.

Some of these countries are the likes of Russia through the Wagner Group, Algeria, which has warned against military action from the West African bloc and the five suspended members of ECOWAS, including Burkina Faso.

