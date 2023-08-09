The uncertainty surrounding the confirmation of former governor Nasir El-Rufai as minister of Nigeria has continued to generate reactions from prominent citizens

The Senate on Monday, August 7, informed El-Rufai and two other ministerial nominees not confirmed that they'd be subjected to further security checks

Former presidential aide, Doyin Okupe, shared his thoughts and said instead of denying the ex-Kaduna governor the ministerial role, the red chamber "may insist on an undertaking from him before his confirmation"

FCT, Abuja - Doyin Okupe, a former senior special assistant on media to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, on Wednesday, August 9, asked the Senate to "reconsider" its stance on the immediate past governor of Kaduna state, Nasir El-Rufai.

El-Rufai is among the 48 ministerial nominees of President Bola Tinubu. However, the upper legislative chamber failed to confirm him as minister.

The red chamber did not confirm Nasir El-Rufai as a minister. Photo credits: Nasir El-Rufai, Nigerian Senate

El-Rufai considered for power ministry?

According to the president of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, the house did not clear El-Rufai because of security reports that must be rectified.

Reacting to the development, Okupe said, "very few people will doubt El-Rufai's competence and immense capacity to perform" — as such, the lawmakers should rethink their decision.

He wrote on his Twitter page:

"The Nigerian Senate should reconsider their decision to drop former Governor El Rufai from the ministerial list. I am not a fan of Mallam El Rufai who I consider to be a radical of some sort and who have in recent past demonstrated some traits of religious extremism.

"Still, very few people will doubt El Rufai's competence and immense capacity to perform. If it is true that he is being considered for the power ministry, I don't think we should cut our noses to spite or faces.

"The Senate may insist on an undertaking from him before his confirmation that while in office as minister, he will refrain from making any comments or remarks on religion.

"The power ministry is extremely important in our economy and in our serious efforts to combat poverty."

Senate suspends confirmation of El-Rufai

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Senate confirmed 45 of the 48 ministerial nominees that President Bola Tinubu submitted for screening and confirmation while suspending the confirmation of three others.

During the plenary on Monday, August 7, Godswill Akpabio, the Senate President monitored by Legit.ng on NTA, disclosed that the three remaining nominees would be confirmed after due security clearance.

