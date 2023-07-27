The immediate past Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, has been giving an appointment in one of the organs of the United Nations

At the 66th United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) Commission for Africa (CAF) in Mauritius, Lai Mohammed was named the special advisor to the secretary-general

Mohammed's appointment at the UNWTO makes him the first Nigerian to occupy the highly revered position

Mauritius, Port Louis - The former minister of information, culture and tourism, Lai Mohammed, has been appointed as the special advisor to the United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) Secretary General, Zurab Pololikashvili.

His appointment was confirmed at the opening session of the 66th UNWTO Commission for Africa (CAF) currently underway in Mauritius.

Lai Mohammed is the first Nigerian to serve as special advisor to the UNWTO secretary-general. Photo Credit: Joe Mutah

Source: Facebook

Expressing his gratitude in his acceptance speech, Lai Mohammed said he was honoured for the trust and privilege bestowed on him by Pololikashvili.

He said:

“I stand before you, deeply touched and inspired by your generous words of confidence and trust. With so much gratitude for the confidence placed in me by the Secretary General of the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO), Mr. Zurab Pololikashivili and with an unswerving resolve to honour that trust, I humbly accept the appointment as the Special Advisor on Tourism to the Secretary General of this great Organization.

“This would mark the first time that I would be attending a function of the UNWTO as a private individual having for the past seven (7) years, served as the Minister of Information, Culture and Tourism of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. I wish to extend my deepest respect and appreciation to all the leaders of the member states, particularly those from the Africa region; for their support and friendship.”

Lai Mohammed's role at UNWTO revealed

Mohammed's new appointment makes him the first Nigerian to serve as the special advisor to the secretary general of the UNWTO.

He would be saddled with the responsibility of assisting in developing a strategy for restarting sustainable and safe tourism post-COVID-19 and advising the UNWTO secretary-general on issues related to information and culture.

Mohammed would also be in charge of preparing relevant research documents in accordance with the modules of the UNWTO and also handling other crucial responsibilities.

Buhari's Former Minister Lai Mohammed Gets New Appointment

Meanwhile, Lai Mohammed, former Minister of Information and Culture under the past administration of President Buhari, has been named the Managing Partner of Ballard Partners' Nigerian branches.

Ballard Partners announced the expansion of their firm to Nigeria through the opening of offices in Abuja and Lagos, marking their entry into the Nigerian market.

Mohammed's appointment was based on his reputation and extensive experience, which Brian Ballard, the firm's president and founder, believes will greatly benefit their clients.

Source: Legit.ng