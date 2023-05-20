Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State reportedly lost his younger brother, Labaran Sule, on Saturday morning

The death of Labara Sule is coming a few months after the governor's son, Hassan Sule, died earlier in January 2023

Both Labaran and Hassan died at the age of 36, making the year a sober one for the governor who was recently re-elected under the platform of the APC

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Lafia, Nasarawa - Abdullahi Sule, the governor of Nasarawa state, has lost his younger brother, Labaran Sule, to the cold hand of death.

According to Daily Trust, the younger brother to the governor reportedly died in the early hour of Saturday, May 20, at the age of 36.

Governor Sule loses younger brother months after son's death Photo Credit: @daily_trust

Source: Twitter

Details of Governor Abdullahi Sule's brother's death

The death of the younger Sule was confirmed by an aide to the governor, Musa Barau, through a Facebook post on Saturday.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Barau further disclosed that the funeral prayer for the deceased was held at the Palace of the Emir of Gudi in the Akwanga Local Government Area (LGA), Nasarawa State, on Saturday afternoon.

The aide's statement reads:

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of His Excellency Engr. Abdullahi A. Sule, Executive Governor of Nasarawa State, younger brother, Labaran Sule.

“The funeral service for the deceased took place at Gudi Emir Palace, Akwanga LGA. May his soul rest in Aljannatul Firdausi, Ameen ya rabbi.”

Latest about governor Abdullahi Sule, Hassan Sule, Labaran Sule, APC, Nasarawa

The tragic development is coming months after the governor lost his son, Hassan Sule. Hassan Sule died in January 2023 following a brief illness.

The governor's son, Hassan, also died at the age of 36 earlier this year.

Governor Sule has been re-elected under the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the second term in office during the March 18 governorship election in the state.

Kidnappers abduct Nasarawa Deputy governor’s driver

Legit.ng earlier reported that Daniel Ogoshi, the official driver to the deputy governor of Nasarawa State, Emmanuel Akabe, has been reportedly kidnapped by some unknown gunmen.

The driver was said to be spending time with his friend when the assailant launched the attack and whisked him away.

The friend immediately alerted the police, who promptly responded, but the kidnappers had gone before their arrival.

Source: Legit.ng