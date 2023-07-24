Italian-Nigerian billionaire, Gabriele Volpi, and his son, Matteo are at loggerheads over the "who take over the family assets"

According to a recent report, this contest between Mr Volpi and his first child began after Mr. Volpi parted ways with his wife, and his relationship with his older son began to sour

Matteo has however dragged his father to court in Malta over the assets of the three dissolved trusts

There is a serious war between the Italian-Nigerian billionaire, Gabriele Volpi, and his son, Matteo.

They have both been drawn into a dirty legal battle that has torn the family apart and left members sweltering in exceptional acrimony.

Nigerian billionaire and son are at war over family assets. Photo credit: Gabriele Volpi, Matteo Volpi

Why Matteo and his father are at war

Father and son are known to feud, but this contest between Mr. Volpi and his first child is a rare kind that has shocked judges and damaged the paternal bond between the two men while continuing to rage across court and arbitration rooms in Nigeria, Bahamas, United Kingdom, and Malta.

At the moment, the two combatants are not shifting ground, and they appear committed to continuing to fight until either side drops dead, surrenders, or is crushed.

At about the same time that Mr. Volpi was parting ways with his wife, his relationship with his older son began to sour, with Matteo eventually leaving the business and launching an all-out war against his father over control of the family’s massive assets. Matteo said he was forced to resign from the family business after repeatedly clashing with his father over the running of several companies in the group without proper governance as required by law.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that following the breakdown of Mr. Volpi’s marriage to Rosaria, Matteo sided with his mother and became hostile towards his father.

Shortly after leaving the family business to venture on his own, Matteo drew the battleline with Mr. Volpi on becoming aware that the businessman had taken complete control of the family’s multibillion-dollar fortune by unilaterally dissolving three Bahamian trusts holding the assets through complicated layers of offshore entities.

