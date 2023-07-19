Nigerian billionaires, Aliko Dangote, Rabiu Abdulsamad and Mike Adenuga have all suffered drop in wealth

Collectively, the three richest men in Nigeria saw over N423 billion wiped off their net worth in just 24 hours

Since the official devaluation of Nigerian currency, the three billionaires fortunes has plummeted massively

Nigerian richest men and business magnet, Aliko Dangote, Abdulsamad Rabiu, and Mike Adenuga, have collectively suffered a whopping N423 billion ($529 million) drop in wealth in the last 24 hours.

Legit.ng analysis of Forbes billionaire index data showed that Rabiu experienced the heaviest loss among the three billionaires.

Dangote, Rabiu and Adenuga have suffered massive loss since naira devaluation

The BUA chairman watched his net worth on Tuesday, July 17, 2023, drop by $335 million (N267.8 billion) to $5.3 billion.

Despite the massive decline, Forbes on Tuesday ranks Rabiu as the 528 richest man in the world and he also retains his position as second richest man in Nigeria.

Dangote wealth loss

For Aliko Dangote, $185 million(N147.93 billion) was wiped out of his net worth, another setback in its bid to regain his title of Africa richest man.

Forbes reports that as at Tuesday, Dangote has a net worth of $10.1 billion and remains the second richest man in Africa, behind Johann Rupert in Africa who is worth $11.7 billion.

Mike Adenuga

The third richest man in Nigeria, Mike Adenuga suffered the least drop in wealth among the three bilionaires.

His net worth was slashed to $3.6billion after making a loss of $9 million(N7.12 billion) on Tuesday.

According to Forbes, Adenuga who built his fortune in telecom and oil production is now 833rd richest man in the world.

