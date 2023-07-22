Labour Party's bannerman, Peter Obi, has made a strong request to the presidential election petition tribunal

On Friday, July 21, the former Anambra State governor urged the 5-member panel to uphold a US court order on President Bola Tinubu's drug trafficking case

In his final address, he made this request before the tribunal, stating that underscoring Tinubu's legal case in the US would prove pivotal to the tribunal's progress

FCT, Abuja - The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, said President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is yet to challenge the United States court order demanding the forfeiture of $460,000 proceeds of narcotics trafficking and money laundering.

In his final address at the tribunal on Friday, July 21, Obi urged the panel to uphold the order of the United States District Court, Northern District of Illinois, Eastern Division in Tinubu's drug trafficking case.

Peter Obi in his final address highlighted that President Bola Tinubu is yet to challenge his narcotics case in the US. Photo Credit: Mr Peter Obi/Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

His address reads:

“...the United States District Court, Northern District of Illinois, Eastern Division, in Case No: 93C 4483, which ordered 'that the funds in the amount of $460,000 in account 263226700 held by First Heritage Bank in the name of Bola Tinubu represents the proceeds of narcotics trafficking or were involved in financial transactions in violation of 18 USC §1956 and 1957'. The decision encapsulated in the Order is tendered as Exhibit PA5 before this Honourable Court.

“The above Order made by the United States District Court, was sequel to a 'Settlement Order of Claims to Funds held by Heritage Bank and Citibank' wherein Bola Tinubu (2nd Respondent) and others, claimed ownership of the sums in the accounts. The 2nd Respondent till date has not challenged the Order of Forfeiture made by the US Court as shown above.”

Obi makes case against Tinubu in final address

The former Anambra State governor told the tribunal that highlighting Tinubu's drug trafficking case in the US would be germane to the direction of the election tribunal.

According to Saharareporters, Obi said:

“The provision of Section 137 (1) (d) of the 1999 Constitution, is clear, explicit, unambiguous and clearly provides as follows: "A person shall not be qualified for election to the office of President if -

“He is under a sentence of death imposed by any competent court of law or tribunal in Nigeria OR a sentence of imprisonment or fine for any offence involving dishonesty or fraud (by whatsoever name called) or for any other offence imposed on him by any court or tribunal or substituted by a competent authority for any other sentence imposed on him by such a court or tribunal; or". (Emphasis supplied)."

Source: Legit.ng