Femi Falana (SAN) has been hired by the Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission (PCACC)

The renowned activist would help the commission present its case filed by the former Kano Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje

Meanwhile, Ganduje is in court to stop the Kano anti-corruption commission from going ahead with its investigation regarding the alleged dollar bribery videos of the ex-governor

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

Kano state - The Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission (PCACC) said it has engaged renowned rights activist, Femi Falana (SAN).

Why Falana was hired by the Kano state anti-corruption commission?

The services of Falana have been engaged by the Kano Anti-Corruption to help present its case in a suit filed by the former governor of the state, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, to stop the commission’s investigation into the alleged dollar bribery videos, Daily Trust reported.

The Kano state Anti-Corruption Commission has employed the services of Falana in Ganduje’s suit against the dollar videos investigation. Photo credit: Femi Falana, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje OFR

Source: Facebook

This was made known on Friday, July 21, by counsel for the commission, Usman Fari, after the proceeding wherein the court adjourned the hearing of the suit to July 25.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Ganduje vs Kano govt: The court adjourned the proceedings to July 25

The adjournment came after counsel to Ganduje, Basil Hemba, told the court that the applicant needed more time to respond to the counter-affidavit filed by the commission.

“On 25th July, the learned senior advocate, Femi Falana (SAN) will lead the lawyers on behalf of six respondents. He was engaged by the commission to lead us in the matter and we are very ready to proceed with the case,” Fari said while speaking with journalists.

Legit.ng understands that the senior lawyer was billed to arrive in Kano on Friday morning to lead the team but had some challenges with his flight.

"Provide evidence": Ganduje speaks on alleged N10bn CCTV camera loan project

Ex-Kano State governor Abdullahi Ganduje has rebuffed reports making the rounds that his administration obtained N10 billion loan for the installation of the Close Circuit Camara (CCTV) project in the state's metropolitan area.

In a statement released on Tuesday, July 18, by Malam Muhammad Garba, the former commissioner for Information and Internal Affairs, Ganduje described the reports as misleading and untrue.

He refuted the story credited to a non-existence Civil Society Organisation, adding that the Coalition of Political Analysis Forum and Governance was hired to discredit the former government by ignorantly calling for an investigation into why the money was not spent on the project.

APC chairmanship: Ruling party kicks against Ganduje, reason emerges

Some chieftains of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) are reportedly kicking against Abdullahi Ganduje becoming the new national chairman of the party.

Ganduje, an ally of President Bola Tinubu, is the immediate past governor of Kano's state. He is being touted as the successor of Abubakar Kyari, the acting chairman of the APC.

The APC chieftains are said to be opposed to Ganduje’s emergence on the grounds that the northwest, where he comes from, already occupies the offices of the Speaker, house of representatives, and deputy senate president.

Source: Legit.ng