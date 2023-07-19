President Bola Tinubu's recent appointee, Taiwo Oloyede, has resigned as a fiscal policy partner and Africa tax leader at PriceWaterhouseCoopers (PwC)

Oloyede declared that the reason for his action was to allow himself to concentrate on the new role that President Tinubu had appointed him

President Tinubu appointed Oloyede as chairman of the Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

FCT, Abuja - Taiwo Oyedele, recently appointed as the chairman of the Presidential Fiscal Policy and Tax Reform Committee, has resigned as a fiscal policy partner and Africa tax leader at PriceWaterhouseCoopers (PwC).

In a tweet on Wednesday, Oyedele, recently appointed by President Bola Tinubu, announced the resignation from his position at the organisation on his Twitter page on Wednesday, July 19.

President Tinubu's new appointee resigns from earlier position Photo Credit: @taiwoyedele

Source: Twitter

"Why I resign", President Tinubu's new appointee explains

The tax expert explained that his resignation was due to the fact that he needed to concentrate on the new role that President Tinubu had handed over to him

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

In early July, President Tinubu approved that a Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms should be established and subsequently appointed Oyedele to chair the committee.

According to the presidency, the establishment of the committee is a reflection of Tinubu's commitment to address the challenges confronting the country and bring about transformational reforms in the country's fiscal policy and taxation.

Objective of Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms

The primary objective of the committee, as the presidency has said, was to enhance the collection of revenue, ensure transparency in reporting as well as the promotion of the effective utilisation of tax and more revenue of boost the morale of the citizens, enhance heavy tax structure and encourage compliance voluntarily.

Oyedele's statement reads in part:

“This is to enable me to focus fully with undivided attention on my new role as the Chair of the Presidential Fiscal Policy & Tax Reform Committee, which I consider an important national assignment.”

See the tweet here:

SERAP vows to sue President Tinubu for doing N70bn "giveaway" to lawmakers

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu would soon be facing another serious legal battle over his allocation of N70bn for working conditions to new lawmakers.

SERAP, an accountability group, in reaction to the President's move on Friday, vowed to challenge the decision in court.

While describing the development as a giveaway, the group said the allocation, approved by the national assembly on Thursday, is unlawful and vowed to stop it through the court.

Source: Legit.ng