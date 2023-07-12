BREAKING: President Tinubu Holds Crucial Meeting With Zulum in Aso Rock
President Bola Tinubu is currently meeting with Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State at the Presidential Villa.
More details later....
Source: Legit.ng
