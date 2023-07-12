President Bola Tinubu has been revealed to have been prepared to announce a new appointee any moment from now.

The Cable, in an exclusive post on Twitter on Wednesday morning, July 12, disclosed that the President will soon name Hakeem Muri-Okunola, the head of service in Lagos State, as his principal private secretary.

Muri-Okunola served as personal assistant to Tinubu between 2003 and 2005, when the latter was the governor of Lagos State. The Lagos State head of service is often referred to as HMO.

