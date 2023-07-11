President Bola Tinubu has been challenged by Comrade Ibinabo Joy Dokubo, the only female presidential aspirant who stepped down for Tinubu during the APC presidential primary

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu is getting closer to the deadline for him to unveil his ministers as stipulated by the law.

The lobby for ministerial positions is getting intense as Comrade Ibinabo Joy Dokubo, the only female presidential aspirant in the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential primary, said she deserved a ministerial position under President Tinubu's administration, The Sun reported.

APC female presidential aspirant challenges President Tinubu

Dokubo challenged the President to reward party loyalists who worked for the APC's victory with ministerial and other political appointments.

The APC chieftain made this known to journalists in Abuja on Tuesday, July 11, adding that she worked effortlessly for the APC at the federal and state levels to ensure President Tinubu emerged the victor.

She then declared that her efforts deserved to be rewarded with a ministerial appointment.

Why I President Tinubu should appoint me as minister

Her statement reads in part:

“Aside from my efforts, seen and unseen, that culminated in the electoral victory of President Tinubu at the polls, I am a woman of character, competence and experience with a proven track record for all to see."

She further described herself as a potential minister with a dual capacity because she is a woman and a youth at the same time.

The former presidential aspirant disclosed that she was a member of the APC Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) and the National Coordinator and Founder of APC Election Marshalls with membership in the 36 states of the country.

