The acting governor of Ondo state, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has called for caution regarding the health of ailing governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu

In a statement, Aiyedatiwa said there were orchestrated falsehoods, insinuations, and negative write-ups about Akeredolu's health

Aiyedatiwa particularly said the print and social media have been most culpable, and that several narrations are aimed at causing disaffection within the "Sunshine State"

Akure, Ondo state - Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa, the acting governor of Ondo state, on Tuesday, July 11, said some lies and subterfuges have been spread regarding the correct status of the health of ailing governor, Rotimi Akeredolu.

Legit.ng reports that Aiyedatiwa stepped in for Akeredolu who is on medical leave overseas.

Aiyedatiwa has called for restraint over the health of Akeredolu. Photo credit: Hon. Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa

'I spoke with Akeredolu on Sunday', says lieutenant, Aiyedatiwa

Commenting on the governor's health status, Aiyedatiwa said he still spoke to Akeredolu on Sunday, July 10, The Nation newspaper reported.

Aiyedatiwa said there were orchestrated falsehoods, insinuations, and negative write-ups, particularly in the print and social media aimed at causing disharmony and disaffection within the polity, Premium Times also reported.

A statement he personally signed partly reads:

"He (Akeredolu) is in high spirit, recuperating and being expected back in office to continue with his laudable service to the State, as soon as he is certified medically fit by his Doctors.

"I have been in touch with him, the latest being on Sunday, 9th July, 2023, when he expressed appreciation to me and other State Executive Council Members for holding the fort while he is away."

Furthermore, Aiyedatiwa assured the people of Ondo state that there is no gap in governance, as he is tentatively in charge.

He said:

"Official activities are also running well in line with standard practices."

APC chairman reveals ailing Governor Akeredolu is in a state of “extreme incapacity”

In a piece of related news, Legit.ng reported that the national chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Abdullahi Adamu has declared that the ailing Akeredolu is incapacitated and hospitalised.

Adamu spoke on Monday, July 10, in Abuja at a meeting with chairmen of the APC across the country.

Speaking with the party stalwarts, Adamu wished Governor Akeredolu a fast recovery.

