The media report regarding Peter Obi's alleged presidential bid in 2027, has been debunked by the Labour Party

The opposition party described the report as false and noted the former Anambra state governor never granted such an interview

Meanwhile, Obi and the Labour Party are challenging President Bola Tinubu's victory at the presidential election petition tribunal

A spokesman of Labour Party presidential campaign council, Dr Yunusa Tanko, has said Peter Obi never hinted at becoming Nigeria’s president in 2027.

Tanko disclosed that Obi who was the Labour Party (LP) candidate during the February 25, 2023 presidential election never granted such an interview, The Guardian reported.

Peter Obi never hinted at becoming president in 2027, Labour Party says

He said, “Our attention has been drawn to a publication in the Daily Post and some social media networks on an interview granted by His Excellency Peter Obi to Arise tv.”

Tanko said that Obi arrived in Nigeria from an overseas trip just this weekend and describes the media report as a “fallacy and complete fabrication”.

“For all avoidance of doubt, HEPO did not at anytime grant such an interview to any media organisation in Nigeria or outside the country. Please note,” Tanko added.

